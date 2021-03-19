French around the world: Keep the language alive in Louisiana

focus © france24

To mark the French-language week (semaine de la francophonie), a celebration and recognition of French-speakers around the world, we go to Louisiana. One hundred years ago, teaching French in public schools was banned even though most residents did not speak English at the time. The table has turned since then, but today about 10 percent of the state’s population still speaks French. A report by Fanny Allard and Kethevane Gorjestani.

A program developed by Rebecca Martin and Wassim Cornet.

