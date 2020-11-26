French authorities charge four more students for beheading Samuel Paty

Four teenage students have been charged in France with the murder of Samuel Paty, a legal source said on Thursday, including three for allegedly pointing out the teacher to his killer.

Three other students were accused of complicity earlier this month in last month’s beheading of Paty, who had shown his students drawings of the Prophet Muhammad as part of a free speech lesson.

Three of the four students charged on Thursday were suspected of identifying Paty with his killer, 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov, who then tracked him down and beheaded him on a street near his school.

The three, who are between 13 and 14 years old, are accused of “complicity in a terrorist murder”, the source says.

The fourth is the daughter of the parent who launched a virulent online campaign against Paty who condemned the teacher’s use of the caricatures published by the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo.

She has been accused of “defamatory dismissal” by Paty after telling about her version of events in the classroom, although she did not actually attend his community class.

Paty’s assassination sparked a furious outcry that prompted President Emmanuel Macron to crack down on Islamist extremism and violence in a country ruled by a wave of jihadist attacks since 2015 that has killed more than 250 people.

(AFP)