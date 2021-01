French director Claire Denis is filming her latest film in FRANCE 24’s office, where actress Juliette Binoche is playing a journalist on our sister service RFI.

Denis, best known for her 1988 debut Chocolat and the 1999 classic Beau Travail (Nice Work), says she listens to RFI, a radio station that broadcasts worldwide, because it allows her to “concentrate on things that are not my everyday life. “.

