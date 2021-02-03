French employees donate their annual vacation to help the homeless

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

The Covid-19 pandemic is increasing inequality around the world and France is no exception. “The Company of Opportunities”, an organization launched by a businessman in the French city of Lyon, generates funds to help the most vulnerable by appealing to local businesses and their employees. The latter are given the opportunity to give up one or more days of paid vacation. Their employers donate today’s salary to “The Company of Opportunities”, which uses the money to fund projects that help the homeless. FRANCE 24’s Claire Paccalin and Joanna Sitruk report from Lyon.