French nun, Europe’s oldest person, beats Covid-19 ahead of the 117th anniversary

Europe’s oldest person, French nun sister Andre, has survived COVID-19 and is celebrating her 117th birthday this week, her caregiver said.

Lucile Randon, who took the name Sister Andre when she joined a Catholic charity in 1944, tested positive for coronavirus in her nursing home in Toulon, southern France, on January 16. She was isolated from other residents but showed no symptoms.

Asked if she was afraid of having COVID, Sister Andre told French BFM television: “No, I was not afraid I was not afraid to die … I’m glad to be with you, but I would like to be somewhere else – join my big brother and my grandfather and my grandmother. “

David Tavella, spokeswoman for Sainte Catherine Labouré nursing home, said she was doing well.

“We believe she is cured. She is very calm and she is looking forward to celebrating her 117th birthday on Thursday.”

He said that Sister Andre, who is blind but very lively, will celebrate her birthday with a smaller group of residents than usual due to the risk of coronavirus infection.

“She has been very happy,” he added.

Sister Andre, born February 11, 1904, is the world’s second oldest living person according to the Gerontology Research Group (GRG) World Supercentenarian Rankings List. The oldest person is Japan’s Kane Tanaka, who turned 118 on January 2.

The world’s 20 oldest people on the GRG list are all women.

