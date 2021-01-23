French president says to victims of child sexual abuse ‘We believe you’

President Emmanuel Macron told the victims on Saturday: “We believe you. You will never be alone again.

The French government on Thursday promised to tighten laws on child rape after a massive online movement saw hundreds of victims share accounts of sexual abuse within their families over the past week.

In a video released on social media on Saturday, Macron promised screening of sexual abuse and prevention meetings with all children, both in elementary school and in elementary school. He said the state health care system would fund psychological treatment for children who are victims of sexual violence, and said more should be done to address the problem.

Crushed lives in the sanctuary in a child’s room. Stolen childhoods during family vacations or times that should have been innocent, Macron said. “These testimonies, these words, these cries, no one can ignore them anymore. Against sexual violence against our children, it is now up to us to act. ”

The World Health Organization says international studies show that one in five women and one in 13 men report having been sexually abused as a child under 18 years of age.

The outbreak of testimony in France under the hashtag #MeTooInceste comes in the wake of allegations of child sexual abuse involving a prominent French political expert. It has also released a wave of accounts of men revealing long-secret memories of sexual abuse of other men under the hashtag #MeTooGay.

(AP)