Friends and neighbors pay tribute to Maradona

As Argentina mourns the death of football legend Diego Maradona, JowharSimon Harding reports from the slums on the outskirts of Buenos Aires where their local hero grew up.

Maradona’s house in Friorito, one of the poorest areas in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, has become a sanctuary for its neighbors and followers.

Many of them struggled to hold back their tears when they came to hire a local hero.

“We grew up together,” reminded a neighbor. “He was such an honor for Friorito. I will never forget the last time he was here with us.”

“Diego was phenomenal. Everything he did was amazing.”

