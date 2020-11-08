George W. Bush congratulates Biden on the victory and calls him a “good man”

Former United States President George W. Bush has offered his “warm congratulations” to President-elect Joe Biden, calling the Democrat “a good man who has won the opportunity to lead and unite our country.”

The two-time Republican, in a statement from his Dallas presidential center, also congratulated Donald Trump on his “extraordinary political performance” when he won 70 million votes.

Bush’s statement made him one of the country’s most prominent Republicans, acknowledging Biden’s victory, declaring Saturday and congratulating him.

His brother Jeb Bush – the former governor of Florida who himself had aspired to the presidency until Trump seized the party’s nomination in 2016 – previously sent Biden his own congratulations.

“I will pray for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many expect you to lead the way,”

Republican Senators Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have also congratulated Biden, while many other Republican officials call it premature, saying not all votes have been counted yet and not all challenges have been resolved.

Former President Bush agreed that Trump had “the right to seek reconsideration and pursue legal challenges.”

But he added: “The American people can be confident that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be maintained and its results clear.”

Bush echoed a message of unity that echoed Biden’s own words, adding: “We must come together for our families and neighbors and for our nation and its future.

“There are no problems that do not yield to the collective will of a free people.”

( Jowharwith AFP)