Germany is tightening Covid controls at the French border due to variations

Germany announced on Sunday that travelers from France’s northeastern Moselle region will face further restrictions due to the high proportion of coronavirus cases there.

Germany’s disease control authority, the Robert Koch Institute, said it would add Moselle to the list of “variant concerns” areas that already include countries such as the Czech Republic, Portugal and the United Kingdom.

Travelers from these areas must produce a recent negative coronavirus test before entering Germany.

The Moselle region in northeastern France includes the city of Metz and borders the German states of Saarland and Rhineland-Palatinate.

Clement Beaune, the French Minister for European Affairs, said France regretted the decision and was in talks with Germany to try to ease measures for 16,000 Moselle residents working across the border. Specifically, he said that France does not want them to face the daily PCR virus tests that Germany has applied elsewhere to travelers along certain borders.

“We do not want that,” he said.

He said that France strives to use simpler, faster test methods and for tests every 2-3 days rather than daily. More calls were expected later on Sunday, he said.

The Robert Koch Institute recorded 7890 recently confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Germany in the last day, bringing the total to over 2.4 million cases. The number of deaths increased by 157 to 70,045.

(AP)