Harry and Meghan will not return to royal duties, Buckingham Palace said

Britain’s Prince Harry will relinquish his honorary military appointments and protections after confirming to Queen Elizabeth II that he and his wife Meghan Markle will not return as working royalty, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are formally called, shook the British monarchy when they ceased royal duties a year ago.

They have since started a new life with several commercial ventures in the United States and now live in California.

Under the first terms of their departure, which were announced at an emergency summit with the Queen in early 2020, Harry had agreed to review the decision a year later.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty the Queen that they will not return as working members of the Royal Family,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“The Queen has written and confirmed that it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and obligations that come with a life in public service when resigning from the royal family’s work.

“The honorary military appointments and royal protections held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty before being redistributed to working members of the Royal Family.”

Prince Harry, a former soldier, holds several honorary military titles, as well as Commonwealth appointments and some other patronage.

Meghan was also awarded several honorary roles after she married Harry at a fairy tale ceremony at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

The couple, who are expecting their second child, are ready to give an “intimate” interview about their lives with the American chat program Oprah Winfrey.

