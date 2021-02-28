Hong Kong detains dozens of Democratic activists for violating new national security law

Forty-seven Democrats and activists in Hong Kong were accused on Sunday of conspiracy to commit subversion, in the largest single shutdown of the democratic opposition under a China-imposed national security law.

Sam Cheung, a young activist and a participant in an unofficial primary election last summer, was charged after reporting to a local police station, wearing a black mask and being accompanied by his wife.

“Hong Kongers are having a really tough time these days,” he told reporters before entering the station. “I hope not everyone will give up Hong Kong … (and) fight on.”

Cheung was arrested at dawn along with more than 50 other Democrats on January 6 in the largest national security operation since the law was passed in June last year.

They were accused of organizing and participating in an unofficial “primary election” in July in order to select the strongest candidates for a Legislative Council election.

Hong Kong police said in a statement that they had filed a charge against 47 people with the only bill. They will appear in court tomorrow morning, the statement added.

Democrats were detained at the time, interrogated, and some had seized their cell phones and computers and then released pending further investigations.

“My chance at bail will not be too great,” Benny Tai wrote in an earlier post on social media. He was accused and accused by the Chinese authorities of being a key tactician for the pro-democracy movement in the former British colony.

Those also summoned by Hong Kong police include a group of younger Democratic activists “resistance camps” including Lester Shum, Sam Cheung, Ventus Lau and Fergus Leung.

Democrats condemned the arrests as a political persecution for the informal, peaceful vote that garnered 600,000 votes in a city of 7.5 million.

A rights advocate group, “Power for Democracy”, which co-organized the primary election, said in a Facebook post that it had been dissolved.

Hong Kong police say 99 people have been arrested for suspected violations of security laws so far.

Some of these have been denied bail, including media mogul and prominent China critic Jimmy Lai, despite lengthy legal appeals.

The sweeping national security laws – viewed by critics as a threat to Hong Kong’s freedoms and autonomy – punish acts of subversion, secession, collusion with foreign forces and terrorism with possible life imprisonment.

(REUTERS)