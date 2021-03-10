Hospitals overwhelmed when Brazil reaches new daily death record for Covid-19

Brazil broke its record for new daily deaths in Covid-19 on Tuesday with nearly 2,000 deaths, as the pandemic overwhelms hospitals and vaccinations are slow.

The Ministry of Health reported daily a total of 1,972 new deaths in the country, which has the world’s second highest total fee, which only exceeded the United States.

It also reported 70,764 new cases of Covid-19, which means that 11.1 million people have now contracted the virus in the country, while a total of 268,370 have died.

The previous daily death record was set on March 3 with just over 1,900 deaths. The figure has risen steadily over the past two weeks.

Brazil is facing a serious situation with intensive care units that are more than 80 percent occupied in 25 of Brazil’s 27 capitals, according to a report published on Tuesday by the Fiocruz Institute of Public Health.

“The fight against Covid-19 was lost in 2020 and there is not the slightest chance of reversing this tragic circumstance in the first half of 2021,” epidemiologist Jesem Orellana of Fiocruz / Amazonia told AFP.

“The best we can do is hope for the miracle of mass vaccination or a radical change in the management of the pandemic,” he said.

“Today, Brazil is a threat to humanity and an outdoor laboratory where impunity in management seems to be the rule.”

President Jair Bolsonaro, who appreciates expert advice on fighting the coronavirus, last week called on Brazilians to “stop whining” about Covid-19 and renewed their attacks on domestic action.

Tedro’s Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, has called on the country to take aggressive action and warns that Brazil could influence its neighbors and beyond if they do not take the virus seriously.

Brazil’s vaccine campaign is progressing slowly. In total, 8.6 million people (4.1 percent of the population) have received a first dose of vaccine and only 2.9 million have received a second dose.

The vaccines used in Brazil are CoronaVac, developed by the Chinese company Sinovac, and the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine.

Brazil’s health ministry says it is in talks with other laboratories and acknowledges that “the national vaccination campaign may be suspended due to lack of doses”, according to a letter to the Chinese ambassador published on Tuesday on the news site G1.

(AFP)