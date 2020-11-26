In a league of its own: Diego Maradonas, the genius and controversy of football’s golden children

What becomes a legend the most? False geniuses abound in the annals of history, but how many drew the same kind of devotion as the Argentine footballer Diego Armando Maradona? What made the football guide in a short size but larger than life a unique icon? As Argentina and the football-loving world pursue their pipe of concern, we ask about the ups and downs of a star whose career coincided with the advent of cable television, the inauguration of a sport that went global and a South American nation whose roller coaster fortunes often they reflected of its golden children.

What is Diego Maradona’s place in sports sizes? What is the legacy of a man who conquered the sports world and burned the candle at both ends along the way?

Produced by Charles Wente, Juliette Laurain and Imen Mellaz.