President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday to publicly acknowledge for the first time that his Democratic rival Joe Biden “won”, but insisted he did not concede the November 3 presidential election and reiterated his false claims that the vote was rigged.

“He won because the election was rigged,” Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

He won because the election was rigged. NO VOICE GUARDER OR OBSERVERS allowed, voting in tabular form by a privately held Radical Left company, Dominion, with a bad reputation and bum equipment that could not even qualify for Texas (which I won a lot!), Fake & Silent Media, & More ! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

But in a volley of subsequent tweets in all-caps, Trump insisted that the choice was wrong and that Biden’s victory was only “in the eyes of fake news media.”

Trump has not yet officially acknowledged the 2020 US presidential election to Biden, which was declared the winner on November 7 after enough government results came in to give the former Democratic vice president victory.

In recent speeches, Biden has won a solid final victory in the state-run Electoral College, which decides the presidency by 306 votes to Trump’s 232. Two hundred and seventy votes are required for the election.

The 306 votes were equal to Trump’s speeches in his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton, which he then called a “landslide.”

The US president has also stopped the government’s normal process of preparing for a new presidential administration, which both Democrats and some Republicans have said has serious consequences for national security.

Trump’s campaign team and Republicans have also tried to sue in key battlefield states, but have been largely rejected.

Meanwhile, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have made progress in their transition efforts, including reviews of the Covid-19 outbreak.

( Jowharwith REUTERS and AP)