In Bangladesh, the Covid-19 vaccination started in one of the world’s largest brothels

/ Asia / Pacific women await vaccination against Covid-19 at a hospital near the Daulatdia table in Bangladesh on March 3, 2021. © AFP / FRANCE 24

Daulatdia, a large alley of alleys and cottages the size of a small village, is the largest brothel in Bangladesh and possibly the world. Almost 2,000 women live and work here and serve about 3,000 customers every day. Now the brothel’s sex workers are among the first in Bangladesh to be offered a vaccine against Covid-19 and community leaders have launched a campaign to try to persuade as many women as possible to get their backs.