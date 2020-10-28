In Georgia, white evangelical voters want to keep Donald Trump in power

Over the last decade in America, there has been a lot of talk about changing demographics and political change. But one important voting group has remained virtually unchanged: white evangelicals. A loyal Republican bloc of voters, white evangelical voters make up about 26 percent of the electorate and are particularly strong in the state of Georgia. Whether it’s fighting abortion or protecting religious freedom, these conservative Christians have a White House cheerleader and hope to defend the gains they have made over the past four years. Our team on earth reports.