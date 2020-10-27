In North Carolina, the Black Lives Matter movement is looming large over the U.S. election

The southern U.S. state of North Carolina is the archetypal swing state that could determine the outcome of the November 3 presidential election. Its student-filled cities are more liberal, while the landscape tends to be conservative. This year, African-American voting could be crucial, with police brutality against black people being a crucial issue in voters’ minds. Protests have taken place in the cities of Charlotte and Raleigh in recent months. Our journalists met local voters, from Black Lives Matter activists to police officers. We also meet the mayor of Charlotte, Vi Lyles.