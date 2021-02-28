Iran rejects the idea of ​​negotiating with the EU, US to revive the nuclear deal

Iran on Sunday ruled out holding an informal meeting with the United States and European powers to discuss ways to revive its 2015 nuclear power deal and insists Washington must lift all its unilateral sanctions.

“Given the recent actions and statements of the United States and three European powers, Iran does not consider it time to hold an informal meeting with these countries, as suggested by the EU’s Foreign Minister,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement. media.

Iranian officials had said Tehran was studying a proposal by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to hold an informal meeting with other parties to the nuclear pact and the United States, which reintroduced sanctions against Iran after then-President Donald Trump ended the deal in 2018.

Iran and the new US government of President Joe Biden have been at odds over who will take the first step in reviving the agreement. Iran insists that the United States must first lift the sanctions, while Washington says that Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal, which it has gradually violated.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif outlined a potential choreography on February 1 to overcome the dead end.

(REUTERS)