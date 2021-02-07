Iran will not resume nuclear commitments until the United States lifts sanctions, Khamenei said

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that the United States should lift all sanctions if Washington wants Tehran to reverse its nuclear phase.

“Iran has fulfilled all its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, not the United States and the three European countries … If they want Iran to return to its commitments, the United States must lift all sanctions first,” Khamenei wrote on Twitter.

“After verifying that all sanctions have been lifted, we return to full compliance,” he wrote.

The side with the right to impose conditions on #JCPOA is Iran because it followed all its commitments, not the United States or three European countries that violated theirs. If they want Iran to return, the United States must lift all sanctions. We check and if it is done properly, we return to our commitments.

– Khamenei.ir @ (@khamenei_ir) February 7, 2021

US President Joe Biden, who took office last month, has said that if Tehran returned to strict compliance with the 2015 nuclear pact, Washington would follow suit and use it as a springboard to a broader agreement that could limit Iran’s missile development and regional activities.

Former US President Donald Trump left the nuclear deal between Iran and six powers in 2018 and imposed sanctions on Tehran.

Iran has broken the deal in a step-by-step response to Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy, but they have repeatedly said they could quickly reverse these violations if US sanctions are lifted.

(REUTERS)