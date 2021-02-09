Iran’s top diplomat says US “should take first step” by returning to nuclear deal

Majid Takht-Ravanchi speaks to Jowharfrom New York. © FRANCE 24

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Iran’s ambassador to the UN discussed the possibility of the United States returning to the 2015 nuclear deal under the Biden administration. Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that since it was Washington that withdrew from the agreement, “it is clear who will take the first step”. Asked about the war in Yemen, he said Tehran “encourages all sides” in the conflict to “agree on a general ceasefire”. Finally, the former Deputy Foreign Minister said that Iran was willing to make a prisoner exchange, but that the United States had so far not accepted the offer.