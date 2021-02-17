Is Hungary Russia’s Trojan Horse in Europe?

EU member state Hungary decided to go it alone and approve Chinese and Russian Covid-19 vaccines before Brussels did so. The move came at a tense time for EU-Russia relations, with sanctions against the persecution of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on top of those still in place due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the Hungarian government, which is accused by Brussels of violating the bloc’s rules by attacking the media and the rule of law, seems to be thriving in Moscow in a number of areas. Our correspondents report.