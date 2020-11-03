Ivory Coast President Ouattara wins re-election for third term

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has so far won a third term with 94.27% of the vote, the Electoral Commission announced early Tuesday after a bitter election that triggered deadly violence and was boycotted by opposition voters.

“Thus elected President of the Republic, Alassane Ouattara,” announced Kuibiert-Coulibaly Ibrahime, head of the Electoral Commission.

He said the final turnout for the October 31 election was 53.90%.

The results must be validated by the country’s Constitutional Council, which will declare the final winner after hearing any challenges or complaints about irregularities.

Ouattara, 78, received over 90% in most districts in Saturday’s vote, though the opposition said his bid was an illegal attempt to hold on to power.

The Ivorian constitution limits presidents to two terms, but Ouattara says the approval of a new constitution in 2016 allowed him to restart his term.

The disagreement led to clashes at the head until the vote, in which at least 30 people died. At least five more were killed Saturday, officials said.

The country was spared the widespread violence that many feared would erupt during the vote, but many Ivorians fear the country may experience unrest in the long run.

(REUTERS)