During the state of emergency declared by Japan in early January to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, all residents should be home by 8pm every night. But to the delight of students and shift workers, some restaurants and bars open secretly and do not close until 1 o’clock. But as the Covid-19 cases grow again, the government has patience. The Riksdag is expected to adopt a law next week that will enable the police to issue fines of up to 2,300 euros if bars and restaurants refuse to close early.