Large winter storm that hit the east coast of the United States with heavy snow, strong winds

A severe winter storm is expected to dump deep snow on parts of the northeastern United States that are home to major cities such as New York, after covering the country’s capital on Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine – home to tens of millions of people – and predicted 45-60 centimeters of snowfall in southern New York, northeastern New Jersey and parts of southwestern Connecticut.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a state of emergency ahead of the storm’s expected arrival Sunday night, allowing authorities to close roads, evacuate homes and command equipment needed for public safety.

He also shut down all public transport throughout the state on Monday pending the impact of the storm and coordinated with power companies in the event of a power outage.

“Charge your devices, and if you get a power outage – report it immediately,” he urged New Jersey residents on Twitter.

The storm, which hit California with more than six feet of snow and heavy rain last week, then moved on to the Midwest, releasing about eight inches of snow in Chicago, according to the NWS.

Snowfall began overnight Saturday through Sunday in Washington. A winter storm warning from the NWS predicted between three and five inches in the area around Washington and Baltimore, Maryland.

The storm is expected to continue in the region until Tuesday and cover with a mixture of ice, sleet and freezing rain.

According to a White House official, President Joe Biden met with advisers on Sunday to discuss “a range of issues, including the impending winter storm,” as well as Covid-19 vaccines and financial relief.

Meanwhile, Washington residents hurried out to enjoy the snow, build snowmen, and go sledding.

(AFP)