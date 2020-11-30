Locked French bookstores reopen in time for the Goncourt Prize

Bookstores in France were closed a month ago when the country withdrew to its second nationwide lockdown of coronavirus. Not considered significant then – to the horror of many – bookstores and other small shops have now been opened for business. Desperate for a lift after a tough month and a difficult year, French booksellers lift their iron curtains at just the right time, with the Christmas shopping season underway and the Prix Goncourt awarded on Monday. France’s most prestigious literary award is a sure blessing for sales.

In the bookstore La Belle Lurette in the Marais, in central Paris, bookworms could hardly contain their joy at being able to examine the shelves again. “I am very happy,” said one happy customer. “I did not care that the clothing stores reopened, but something book-related: Yes!”

FRANCE 24’s Marie Schuster and Clovis Casali report from two bookstores in Paris.

