Macron turns to the nation on its way out of lockdown

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation on Tuesday night, where he is expected to report on easing France’s lockdown restrictions following a recent reduction in new Covid-19 infections. Watch the speech live on Jowharfrom 20.00 (GMT + 2).

Stores are generally expected to be cleared to reopen next week, in time for the Christmas shopping period, which is crucial for many retailers who have worked hard to return to stores. Bars and restaurants are expected to remain closed until mid-January.

Macron will also outline France’s strategy to obtain coronavirus vaccines as experimental successes reported by some laboratories trigger a worldwide distortion of Covid-19 shots.

