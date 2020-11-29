Maradona’s doctors investigated for involuntary murder

Diego Maradona’s personal doctor was investigated on Sunday for involuntary murder four days after the Argentine legend suffered a fatal heart attack, prosecutors in San Isidro near Buenos Aires reported.

Police raided Leopoldo Luque’s operation and home in search of possible evidence pointing to negligence, according to TV images.

The probe was triggered by concerns from three of Maradona’s daughters Dalma, Giannina and Jana over the treatment he received for his heart disease at his home in Tigre, north of Buenos Aires, legal sources say.

“Our investigations are ongoing, we are talking to witnesses including family members” from Maradona, said a source close to the San Isidro investigation.

Luque, who declined to comment when contacted by AFP, had posted a photo of himself with Maradona the same day the 60-year-old left the hospital on November 12, eight days after the operation to remove a blood clot in his brain.

Maradona returned home to Tigre where he received medical care around the clock. He died of a heart attack on Wednesday and was buried on Thursday in the Jardin de Paz cemetery on the outskirts of the Argentine capital.

(AFP)