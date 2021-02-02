Marseille coach Villas-Boas offers to quit suspension with the club’s management

Olympique de Marseille coach André Villas-Boas said on Tuesday that he had offered his resignation with reference to a disagreement over the French club’s sports policy.

“I left my resignation and said I did not agree with the sports policy. I do not want anything from OM. I do not want money,” Villas-Boas said at a press conference.

His departure comes days after a league match against Stade Rennais was postponed when Marseille fans stormed the team’s training ground hours before kick-off in protest against the club’s officials.

Villas-Boas said he has not yet heard from the board.

“The board has not responded to me yet. What happened last weekend has nothing to do with it,” the Portuguese said, referring to Saturday’s incidents in Marseille.

“I’m waiting for an answer, it could be no and then we would continue. I do not want any money, I just want to go,” Villas-Boas said.

“We ended the transfer window with a new player [Olivier Ntcham from Celtic Glasgow]. He is a player I had said no to, “he added.

Marseille are seventh in the Ligue 1 table, 16 points behind leaders Lille.

They were eliminated in this season’s Champions League group stage after failing to win a single game.

Villas-Boas had already indicated that he would leave the club when his contract expires in June.

( Jowharwith REUTERS)