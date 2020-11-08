Medvedev beats Zverev to win his first Paris Masters final

Daniil Medvedev won the Paris Masters for the first time by beating Alexander Zverev 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday for his eighth career title and third at a Masters event.

The third-seeded Russian only secured his second victory against the fourth-seeded Zverev in seven matches, and his previous victory against the impressive German was also in a Masters final last year in Shanghai.

“I’m sure we will play many more matches together. We have known each other since we were 10, it is a fantastic journey we have had, says Zverev. “I hope I can do even better next year.”

It was Medvedev’s first final and title of the year, while Zverev played in his third straight final after winning back-to-back tournaments in Cologne, Germany.

The battle between first-time finalists here and the last two US Open competitions went with serve – and without breaking points – until Zverev broke Medvedev in the 12th match to take the opening bet.

When Medvedev struck a long hand at that point, Zverev let out a loud roar that pierced the silence at a Bercy Arena that was left empty by the coronavirus pandemic.

Medvedev’s relentless accuracy from the baseline produced a loose shot from Zverev in the ninth game of the second set as he struck far behind from the pitch. Medvedev’s real comeback is among the best on the ATP tour, and it beat Zverev’s confidence as he only won 57% of the points on the first serve compared to 75% for Medvedev.

Medvedev was making love and hit the second set with his 13th ace, then took control when Zverev put a weak forehand in the net and was crushed to love. After Zverev missed four points chances in the next match, he was penalized when Medvedev broke him for a 3-0 lead.

Medvedev won the victory on his second match point when Zverev doubled for the third time in the match.

They could meet again at the season-ending ATP finals in London on November 15-22.

(AP)