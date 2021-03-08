Meghan Markle says the British royal family is worried about her son’s dark skin

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, said there were concerns about how dark her son Archie’s skin would be before his birth and that such concerns explained why he was not given the title of prince.

Meghan, whose mother is black and her father is white, said she was naive before marrying the royal family in 2018, but that she stopped having suicidal thoughts and considered self-harm after asking for help but not receiving any.

“They did not want him to be a prince or a princess, without knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from the protocol, and that he would not have security,” Meghan said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. on CBS late on Sunday.

“During the months when I was pregnant, around the same time, we have a conversation about ‘you will not get security, you will not get a title’ and also worries and conversations about how dark his skin can be when he is born. “

She refused to say who sent such concerns. When asked if she was silent or had been silenced, she replied: “The latter”.

The long-awaited interview comes in the middle of a complicated line between Meghan and Harry on one side and the British monarchy on the other.

The couple, who got married in 2018, have resigned from their royal duties and are starting a new life in the USA.

Their opponents say the pair want the glamor in their positions without the commitment it requires or scrutinize.

For their followers, their treatment shows how an outdated British institution has turned against a modern, biracial woman with undertones of racism. That accusation is likely to gain momentum in the light of Meghan’s comments about her son.

There have also been allegations of bullying against Meghan who first appeared in The Times during the construction of the interview.

Buckingham Palace, which has not commented on the interview so far, said it would investigate the allegations, adding that it was “very concerned”.

In response to the report, a spokeswoman for Meghan said she was “saddened by the recent attack on her character, especially as someone who has been bullied herself.”

‘Queen has been wonderful’

Meghan said that people within the royal institution not only failed to protect her from harmful claims but lied to protect others.

“It was only when we got married and everything really started to get worse that I realized that I was not only protected but that they were willing to lie to protect other family members,” Meghan said.

“There is the family, and then there are the people who run the institution, there are two separate things and it is important to be able to divide it because the queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me.”

Meghan denied a newspaper report that she had made Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, cry before the wedding and said that it was a turning point in her relations with the media.

“It was a turning point,” Meghan said. When asked if she made Kate cry, Meghan replied: “The reverse happened.”

“A few days before the wedding, she (Kate) was upset about something, with respect to yes, the question matched the flower girl’s dresses, and it made me cry. And it really hurt my feelings,” Meghan said.

Meghan told Winfrey that she had been naive before her wedding and did not realize what she was getting married to when she joined the British royal family.

“I will say that I went into it naively, because I did not grow up knowing much about the royal family,” Meghan said.

Meghan explained that she did not get paid for the interview.

(REUTERS)