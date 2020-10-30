Montmartre: Can Paris’ art and cabaret district survive Covid-19?

The Paris area of ​​Montmartre is known for its artists and cabaret going back to the days when it was a haven for people like Van Gogh and Picasso. It is usually full of tourists, but since Covid-19 arrived, cultural life has suffered. The street artists of the famous Place du Tertre have lost most of their customers, and the annual wine festival to mark the harvest had to be canceled. Eve Jackson meets the people who are trying to keep the legendary area alive. She also visits the city’s largest winery and discovers the lesser known place where Paris wine is made.