More than 400 acts of violence against health workers by 2020

Insults, beatings, arrests – Health workers fighting coronavirus were subjected to more than 400 acts of violence related to Covid-19 worldwide by 2020, according to a report from a health care organization published on Tuesday.

A new report from Geneva-based Insecurity Insight and the University of California, Berkeley’s Human Rights Center, presented a report showing “a minimum estimate” of 1,172 acts of violence and attacks on health care workers or facilities last year.

More than a third (412) of the documents were directly related to Covid-19, it is said, citing several examples including in Mexico, where a nurse was attacked and injured by a group that accused her of spreading the virus.

In the Senegalese capital, Dakar, three social workers had thrown stones at them by residents who refused to bury a coronavirus victim near their homes.

In Birmingham, England, a health worker was spit on and insulted by a neighbor.

The vast majority, 80 percent, of the perpetrators of the violence were civilians, but threats also came from public authorities.

In Egypt, health workers were arrested who criticized the regime’s handling of the pandemic by security forces and accused of spreading false information and belonging to a terrorist group.

Insecurity Insight, which developed the interactive map, also recorded 802 attacks in war-torn countries or on victims of civil conflicts, such as the bombing of hospitals in Yemen and the kidnapping of doctors in Nigeria.

“The map shows that violence and threats to health care were a real global crisis in 2020 that affected 79 countries,” said Insecurity Insight chief Christina Wille in a statement.

Nigerian nurse beaten in coma

Doctors from surgeons to paramedics have long faced injury or threats at work, especially in conflict zones. Experts say that many attacks are rooted in fear or mistrust, as family members react to the death of a relative or a community reacts to uncertainty about an illness. Coronavirus has amplified these tensions.

Two Nigerian nurses were attacked by the family of a deceased Covid-19 patient. A nurse had her hair ripped out and suffered a fracture. The other was in a coma.

Following the abuse, nurses at the Federal Medical Center in the southwestern city of Owo stopped treating patients and demanded that the hospital improve safety. Almost two weeks passed before they returned to work with armed guards around the clock.

“We do not give life. It is God who gives life. We just care or we manage, says Francis Ajibola, a local leader with the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Barnwives.

Drenched in hot coffee in Mexico

Ligia Kantun has worked as a nurse for 40 years in Mexico and never felt threatened until this spring. When she left a hospital in Merida in April, she heard someone shout the word “Infected!” She was soaked in hot coffee before she could turn around.

“When I got home ten minutes later, my daughter was waiting for me and I hugged her crying, all scared and thinking, ‘How is it possible that they did this to me?’ “She told the Associated Press.

Cantun said many people in Mexico at the time believed that health workers wore the same uniforms in public that they wore when treating coronavirus patients. “That ignorance was what made them act that way,” she said.

No singing tributes, “more fear, more mistrust”

Researchers saw most of the attacks last spring and summer as the coronavirus swept across the globe. Nevertheless, recent events from Nigeria to the Netherlands, where rioters set fire to a coronavirus test center, prove that the threat remains.

Rohini Haar, a California-based emergency physician and researcher at the Human Rights Center, said she expected health care professionals to be widely praised for their life-saving work during the pandemic, just as Italians sang tributes to doctors under lock and key.

“But it didn’t actually happen in many, many places,” she said. “There is actually more fear, more mistrust and attacks grew rather than diminished.”

Many attacks may have gone undetected because they were never reported to the police or the media. Insecurity Insight climbed to expand its surveillance when a flood of attacks was discovered in countries that have traditionally been safe for health workers, says director Wille.

Violence during Black Lives Matter protests in the United States

In the United States, for example, researchers counted about a dozen threats to health care workers last year. Several incidents involved damage or arrest of street drugs during Black Lives Matter protests.

“I think in the United States, the culture has been more of trusting healthcare professionals,” said emergency physician Haar. “There has not been a long-running conflict where there has been a dissonance between healthcare professionals and society.”

Nevertheless, health workers in the United States are still at high risk. U.S. hospital staff are nearly six times more likely to injure the average worker, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and last month a Minnesota medical assistant was killed during a shooting at a clinic by a former patient dissatisfied with his treatment.

Incorrect information has in some cases led to violence. Wille said her team looked closely at social media posts in April after three Ebola treatment centers were searched in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We could actually see that there was a build-up for several days of misinformation about what they call ‘Ebola companies,’ that all of this was related to people who invented the disease,” she said.

Experts say that although healthcare professionals are in many cases the target of attacks, entire communities are affected when they lose access to medical care after a clinic or medical facility is forced to close due to threats.

“You are depriving society of the service they would have provided,” says Nyka Alexander, who leads the World Health Organization’s communications on health crises.

Conflict areas most affected

With or without a pandemic, the most dangerous places for health workers are often conflict areas and political upheavals. Last year, hundreds of threats and acts of violence were detected in Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Naser Almhawish, monitoring coordinator for Syria’s early warning and response network, said he faced threats several times while working as a doctor in the city of Raqqa. He remembers the day in 2012 at Ar-Raqqa National Hospital when gunmen confronted him in the middle of an operation and said they would kill him if the patient died.

“You’re just freezing and you know you’re working and you’re trying to save this guy,” he said. “This is our duty. I did not ask if this guy was military, civilian or anything else. He’s a man who needed surgery. ”

Almhawish said such attacks on healthcare facilities in Syria had slowed over the past year. Researchers said that declining violence in the country was the reason why they did not see a major increase in total health attacks in 2020.

The canton, the nurse in Mexico, said she went almost eight months after the attack in April last year without wearing her breastfeeding cribs in public. Now, a year into the pandemic, she feels that health workers are more respected. But she’s still worried.

“I have had that fear of going out and finding my car scratched, or that my car window is broken,” she said. “I have that fear, because I lived it.”

Leonard Rubenstein, president and founder of the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition and professor at Johns Hopkins University, called on international governments to protect health workers, including by combating disinformation.

