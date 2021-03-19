Moroccan cannabis grower: “Poor and living in fear”

/ Africa A cannabis grower in the Rif mountains of Morocco on March 13, 2021. © Reuters / France 24

In Morocco’s poor Rif mountains, cannabis cultivation provides an important economic lifeline. The Moroccan government now looks to legalize the use, cultivation and export of medicines for medicine and industry. However, many farmers, who say they face poverty, fear of arrest and exploitation of retailers and human trafficking, are not convinced that the change in the law will do much to improve their lives.