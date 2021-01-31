Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi ‘detained by military’, raising fears of a possible coup

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders of the ruling party have been detained in an early morning attack, a spokesman for the ruling National League for Democracy said on Monday.

The move came after days of escalating tensions between the civilian government and the powerful military that raised fears of a coup following an election the army says was fraudulent.

Speaker Myo Nyunt told Reuters by telephone that Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders had been “taken” early in the morning.

“I want to tell our people not to react in a hurry and I want them to act according to the law,” he said, adding that he was also expected to be imprisoned.

Telephone numbers for Naypyitaw, the capital, could not be reached during the early hours of Monday.

A military spokesman did not answer phone calls for comment.

An NLD lawmaker, who asked not to be appointed for fear of retaliation, said another of those detained was Han Thar Myint, a member of the party’s central executive committee.

(REUTERS)