Netflix ‘Mank’ tops the 78th Golden Globe Award nominations

David Fincher’s vision of a bygone Hollywood “Mank” topped the nominations for the 78th Golden Globe Award on Wednesday with six nods, leading Netflix’s overall dominance in a pandemic film year.

The film about “Citizen Kane” co-author Herman Mankiewicz received nominations for best film, drama; best actor for Gary Oldman; best director for Fincher, best supporting actor for Amanda Seyfried; best score; and best screenplay for Jack Fincher, the director’s father who wrote the screenplay before he died in 2003.

Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” – which, like “Mank”, is a Netflix release – came closest with five nominations, including nods for best film, drama; best director and best screenplay for Sorkin; supporting role for Sacha Baron Cohen; and the best song.

The other nominees for best drama in the drama category were Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland”, Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” and Florian Zeller’s “The Father.”

One year after no female nominee for best director – or best feature film nomination for any film directed by a woman – Hollywood Foreign Press nominated more female filmmakers than before.

Regina King (“One Night in Miami”), Zhao and Fennell were nominated for Best Director, along with Sorkin and Fincher.

Netflix, which topped all the studios at the Globes last year, also led with a leading 42 nominations, with 22 coming in film categories and 20 in television.

The nominees for best music or comedy film are: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; “Hamilton”, “Music”; “Palm springs”; “Balen.”

The nominees for best television series, drama, are: “The Crown”; “Lovecraft Country”; “Mandalorian”; “Ozark”; “Ratched.”

The nominees for best TV series, musical or comedy are: “Schitt’s Creek”; “Ted Lasso”; “The great”; “The Flight Attendant”; “Emily and Paris.”

The nominees for best film, foreign languages, are: “Another Round”; “La Llorona”; “Life forward”; “Minari”; “Two of us.”

The nominees for the lead role in a drama film are: Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”; Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”; Gary Oldman, “Mank”; Tahar Rahim, “Mauritanians.”

The nominees for actress in a drama film are: Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”; Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Carey Mulligan, “promising young woman”; Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”; Second Day, “USA vs. Billie Holiday.”

The nominees for leading actors in a comedy or music film are: Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; James Corden, “The Prom”; Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”; Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”; Dev Patel, “David Copperfield’s Personal History.”

The nominees for the lead actress in a comedy or music film are: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”; Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”; Kate Hudson, “Music”; Rosamund Pike, “I care a lot.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson hosted the nomination announcement Wednesday morning.

The Globes is usually the first major show in Hollywood’s awards season, which ends with the crown becoming the best picture winner at the Oscars. They will maintain that difference, even though they have been delayed for almost two months, after an increase in virus cases in recent months pushed the Grammy Awards to March.

Hollywood’s strange and largely virtual awards season lacks the usual kind of glamor and red carpet glamor that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association annually celebrates. More than perhaps any other award show, the Globes depend on a cavalcade of stars – something that will not come true when the awards are handed out on February 28 in a ceremony hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Tuesday that the Globes – usually a bubbly dinner with liquid drinks – will be held two coasts for the first time. Fey will host live from the New York Rainbow Room and Poehler will host the award-winning normal home, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Nominees are expected to appear from locations around the world.

This year’s Globes were postponed for almost two months due to the pandemic and to adapt to the delayed Oscars. They are scheduled for April 25. Last year’s Golden Globes culminated in awards for “1917” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” The TV show, hosted by Ricky Gervais, could not take into account the overall rating trend for award shows, with an average of 18.3 million viewers, a decrease of 2% from the previous year.

(AP)