No-deal Brexit more likely than a deal, says EU von der Leyen

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen told the bloc’s leaders on Friday that there were “low expectations” that a post-Brexit trade agreement could be reached with Britain, EU sources said.

An EU official said leaders heard that “the probability of a no deal is higher than a deal” during a brief discussion on Brexit at a marathon meeting in Brussels, as time drops to a Sunday deadline to call to extend calls or give up.

The pessimistic tone came after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Thursday that there was a “strong possibility” of no agreement and instructed his government to prepare for Britain’s crashing out of the European Union’s single market by the end of this year.

Negotiators from the EU and the UK are in talks in Brussels on Friday to see if they can find a way to an agreement at this weekend’s border point, as von der Leyen and Johnson set out at a warring dinner meeting this week.

An EU official said it would soon be clear if there was any reason to extend the discussions, but refused to rule out a last-minute “turnaround” in the talks to secure an agreement despite the gloomy meeting.

On Thursday, the EU announced its own contingency plans to keep basic air and road travel going and fishing rights open in the event of no agreement, in a move seen as a warning shot to London.

Britain left the EU on 31 January after five decades of integration, but a stagnant transition period, during which it remains bound by the bloc’s rules pending a new deal, ends on the night of 31 December.

Without an agreement after Brexit, Britain’s trade with its largest market would in future operate according to the rules of the deregulated World Trade Organization, with tariffs and quotas.

Talks are mainly blocked about fair competition, and the UK refuses to accept a mechanism that allows the EU to react quickly if the business rules in the UK and the EU differ over time and put European companies at a disadvantage.

Fishing is another sensitive issue, where Europe is keen to keep as much access as possible to Britain’s waters.

