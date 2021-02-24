No new Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row, says French rugby

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) said on Wednesday that there had been no further positive COVID-19 tests among its playing squad or backroom staff for the second day in a row as they prepare for Sunday’s Six Nations match against Scotland in Paris.

FFR did not return any new positive cases on Tuesday, but another five players turned out to be positive in tests carried out last Sunday, which resulted in a total of 10.

Several employees, including coach Fabien Galthie, also returned positive tests last week.

The players who tested positive have all been replaced in the 31-man squad. FFR said it will conduct daily COVID-19 tests until Sunday.

Officials from six nations said at the weekend that they were convinced that the game in Paris would continue. But organizers said Monday that their Testing Oversight Group reviewed the situation and would return on Wednesday.

France leads the standings with two wins from two matches, ahead of Wales on points difference, as they try to lift the Six Nations title for the first time since 2010.

