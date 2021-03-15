North Korean leader’s sister warns US not to “spread the smell of gunpowder”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s influential sister struck the United States and South Korea on Tuesday, state media reported when the new US Secretary of State began a visit to Tokyo and Seoul.

The United States and the South began joint military exercises last week, and Pyongyang’s official newspaper Rodong Sinmun carried a statement from Kim Yo Jong that “gave advice to the new US government that is fighting to spread the smell of gunpowder on our land from across the sea.”

“If you want to sleep well for the next four years, it would be better not to create work from the beginning that makes you lose sleep,” she said.

It is the first explicit reference from the nuclear north to a new president in Washington, more than four months after Joe Biden was elected to replace Donald Trump – although he still did not name the Democrat by name.

Trump’s unorthodox approach to foreign policy saw him deal with insults and threats of war with Kim Jong Un before an extraordinary diplomatic bromance that saw a series of summits.

But in the end, the relationship made no progress towards the nuclearization of the north, which is under several international sanctions for its banned weapons programs.

The call process was mediated by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, but relations between Seoul and Pyongyang have been frozen since Kim and Trump’s summit in Hanoi collapsed in February 2019.

Kim Yo Jong is a reliable adviser to his brother and was a key voice when tensions between the Koreans arose last year and culminated in Nord blowing up a liaison office on its side of the border.

Seoul and Washington are treaty allies, with the United States stationing about 28,500 troops in the south to defend it against its neighbor, and they began computer-simulated joint military exercises last week.

The Nordic countries always condemn such exercises as preparation for the invasion, and in his statement Kim Yo Jong said: “The South Korean government once again chose ‘March of War’, ‘March of Crisis’ rather than a’ hot March ” in front of all people. “

“It will not be easy for the hot spring days three years ago to return if the South Korean government follows the instructions of its master,” she added, threatening to scrap a north-south military deal if Seoul acts “more provocatively.”

