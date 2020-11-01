Obama joins Biden to campaign in Michigan before the US presidential election

Barack Obama called Joe Biden his “brother” and on Saturday accused Donald Trump of not taking the coronavirus pandemic and the presidency seriously as Democrats backed America’s first black president to give black voters energy on the battlefield of Michigan last weekend in 2020. campaign .

Obama, the 44th president, and Biden, his vice president, who wants to be the 46th, held drive-in rallies in Flint and Detroit, predominantly black cities, where strong turnout will be crucial to swing the long-running democratic state into in Biden’s column after Trump won it in 2016.

“Three days to the most important election of our lives – and that includes mine, which was pretty important,” Obama said, urging Democrats to go to the polls.

Memories of Trump’s victory in Michigan and most of the Upper Midwest are still burning in the minds of many Democrats during this concluding stretch before Tuesday’s election.

As of Saturday, nearly 92 million voters had already cast ballots nationwide, according to a report by The Associated Press. Tens of thousands of more votes when the polls close Tuesday night.

In Michigan, former President Trumps continued to focus on the size of his campaign volumes.

“Did no one come to his birthday party when he was a child? Was he traumatized? Said Obama in a mocking tone. “The country is going through a pandemic. That’s not what you need to worry about. ”

slam dunk

Obama tried to help give Biden a slam dunk, but the former high school basketball player nailed a three-pointer instead. Literally.

At a gym in Flint, Obama, known for his skill on the court, got a basketball when he left the room.

The former president dribbled and then lowered the shot from the corner before casually resuming his exit and confidently saying to the follow-up of the campaign: “That’s what I do.”

Schoolyard mocks

During the day, Trump and Biden, both Septuagans, threw stinging barbs at each other, which for a moment turned into the mockery area of ​​the schoolyard.

In Flint, Biden talked about Trump: “When you were in high school, you would not have wanted to take a shot?” He also mocked the president as a “macho man”.

Trump also suggested on Saturday that he could beat Biden if he got the chance, and suggested the former vice president should wear sunglasses to hide “eye surgery.”

“He’s not a big guy,” Trump said of Biden. “A light blow, you do not have to close your fist.”

Later in Detroit, Biden ridiculed Trump for calling himself a “perfect sample,” calling him Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “puppy,” and joking about a New York Times report showing Trump had spent $ 70,000 on hair care.

When Biden fought in Michigan, Trump played an aggressive game for the crucial Pennsylvania and focused largely on his white working-class base in four sessions, the last one ending at about 6 p.m. 22 (0300 GMT) as the temperature dropped to near 40 Fahrenheit (4.44 Celsius). .

“You know,” Trump told supporters in Montoursville, “if we win Pennsylvania, it’s over. That’s why I’m up here. ”

Earlier in the day in a small town in Bucks County on the eastern edge of the state, Trump raised unfounded concerns about election fraud, pointing specifically to Philadelphia, a city whose large African-American population is key to Biden’s fate in the state.

“They say you have to be very, very careful – what’s going on in Philadelphia,” Trump accused. “Everyone must see.”

Republicans are betting that Trump can win another term by increasing voter turnout among his strongest supporters – white, non-college-educated men and rural voters – while limiting Biden’s advantage with blacks and Latinos. Democrats in several swing states are concerned that color voters may not be enthusiastic enough about Biden to show up in the number they need.

‘An incredible job’

The worst day of the year in terms of new Covid-19 infections arrived with election day looming. More than 99,000 Americans reported new cases of coronavirus on Friday, which is a record high, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Trump told Pennsylvania voters that his administration has done “an incredible job” in dealing with the pandemic. He promised that the mass distribution of a vaccine was “only a few weeks away”. He’s been saying that since August.

Biden has focused on Trump’s inability to control the pandemic. “We want to beat this virus and get it under control, and the first step to do that is to beat Donald Trump,” he said.

With the campaign down to the final days, Trump’s final sprint, in addition to four stops in Pennsylvania, includes nearly a dozen events in the last 48 hours across states he wore in 2016.

Biden ends his campaign Monday in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born and the one he has visited more than anyone else. The Biden team announced that the candidate, his wife, Jill, running mate Kamala Harris and the California junior senator’s husband, Doug Emhoff, plan to “blow over all four corners of the state.”

( Jowharwith AFP, AP)