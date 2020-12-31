Pandemic, protests, police violence: 2020 seen through amateur videos

As every year, Jowharobservers covered the news through amateur images. Our team wrote more than 500 articles this year with the help of citizen journalists around the world who filmed remarkable events in their communities. Pandemic, lockdown, overcrowded hospitals, protests and police brutality … we look back at the most striking videos of this unforgettable year.

From the Covid-19 pandemic to police violence and environmental disasters, 2020 has been a year like no other. During the year, the observers’ journalists received, discovered and verified hundreds of amateur images.

>> Here is our compilation of the most remarkable amateur videos from the year 2020:

You can also be an observer. Send us your photos, videos, testimonials and alerts via email (observateurs@france24.com), on Facebook or on Twitter.