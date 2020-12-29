Paris Saint-Germain football club confirm German coach Thomas Tuchel has been sacked

Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday confirmed the dismissal of coach Thomas Tuchel, who has been at the club since July 2018, but did not appoint his successor.

“After an in-depth analysis of his sporting situation, Paris Saint-Germain decided to terminate Thomas Tuchel’s contract,” the French giants announced in a statement.

Argentine Mauricio Pochettino is widely reported to be the favorite to become the next PSG coach.

Tuchel, whose shoulder was widely reported but not confirmed last week, beat PSG 127 times in all competitions with 95 wins, 12 draws and 20 defeats.

His trophy drive included two Ligue 1 titles (2019, 2020) as well as the French Cup and French League Cup 2020.

The 47-year-old German also led the Parisian club to its first ever Champions League final in August, which they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

Although he seems skilled in handling PSG’s squad with superstar players such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Tuchel reportedly upsets the Qatari-backed club after complaining about a clear lack of recognition when he led PSG to the Champions League final.

“I want to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for everything they have contributed to the club,” said PSG chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi.

“Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into the job and we naturally remember the good times we shared together. I wish him all the best in the future. ”

(AFP)