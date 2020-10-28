Pascal Affi N’Guessan leads broken Gbagbo party in Ivory Coast polls

Pascal Affi N’Guessan, a former Ivorian prime minister, is one of three opposition candidates challenging President Alassane Ouattara in the Ivory Coast presidential election on October 31.

Affi N’Guessan, who served as prime minister under former President Laurent Gbagbo, took over at the helm of the Ivorian People’s Front (FPI) following Gbagbo’s transfer to the International Criminal Court in 2011.

The 67-year-old is running as the FPI’s official candidate in Sunday’s election, but he has faced internal opposition from dissidents who believe Gbagbo should remain the party’s nominee.

>> Who are the four candidates standing for Ivory Coast’s presidential election?

Despite party divisions, Affi N’Guessan has built momentum ahead of the election by throwing himself as a leading opponent of Ouattara’s bid for a third term, which critics say is unconstitutional.

Click on the player above to see the full report.