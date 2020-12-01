Progress towards AIDS prevention offers hope for women, children in South Africa

Tuesday is World AIDS Day and despite the virus fading into the background of public discourse in 2020 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, approximately 38 million people live with HIV or AIDS around the world. In this video broadcast, Jowharreports on the continuing fight against AIDS in South Africa, where one in five adults – or almost 7.5 million people – are HIV-positive.

In the country with the largest epidemic in the world, South African caregivers describe the progress made in the treatment of AIDS, which prevents the spread of HIV and their hopes for a future that is very different from the past.

FRANCE 24’s Caroline Dumay, Stefan Carstens and Sam Bradpiece report.

To watch, click on the video player above.