Holders Bayern Munich will face last year’s battered finalists Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-final, while record-breaking 13-time winner Real Madrid will face Liverpool in a repeat of the 2018 final.

The draw also led to Premier League leaders Manchester City against Borussia Dortmund, with Chelsea playing Porto in the second leg.

Bayern defeated PSG 1-0 behind closed doors in Lisbon in August last year to win their sixth European Cup and remain the team to beat in Europe, after winning 18 and making one of their 19 appearances in the Champions League since the start of last season .

The first stage will be played in Germany on April 6 or 7, with the return in Paris a week later.

At the same time, the meeting between Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Real is a new round of a final recently, with the Spaniards beating the Reds 3-1 in Kiev 2018 to win the last of their record 13 titles so far.

Liverpool bounced back from it to lift the trophy for the sixth time in Madrid in 2019.

Klopp’s side should be at home in the first stage, but it remains to be seen where that match will be played.

Atletico Madrid’s home ground against Chelsea in the 16s was finally moved to the Romanian capital Bucharest due to restrictions imposed by the British authorities on travel to Spain.

The winner between Liverpool and Real enters a semi-final against either Chelsea or Porto and opens up the possibility of a completely English last four match.

Liverpool beat Chelsea in the semi-finals in 2005 and again in 2007.

Unbeaten in 13 games since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as coach at the end of January, Chelsea are expected to take on Portuguese champions Porto, who beat Juventus in the 16-year-old.

However, this tie could also be moved due to travel restrictions between the UK and Portgual, which caused both legs in last month’s Europa League clash between Arsenal and Benfica to be played in neutral places, in Italy and Greece.

At the same time, City will be strong favorites against Dortmund, where the winner of that battle goes through to a semi-final match with either Bayern or PSG.

Travel restrictions between the UK and Germany may also have an impact on City’s tie against Erling Braut Haaland’s Dortmund.

Both legs in City’s last 16 match against Borussia Moenchengladbach were played in Budapest, as were both legs in Liverpool’s tie against RB Leipzig in the final round.

This season’s semi-final will be played at the end of April and the beginning of May, with the final scheduled for May 29 in Istanbul.

