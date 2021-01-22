Real Madrid coach ZIdane tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for coronavirus, the Liga club said in a statement on Friday.

The French coach isolated earlier this month after a close contact tested positive for Covid-19 and did not participate in a training session as a result.

Zidane, who is under pressure after Real’s shock cup defeat to third division side Alcoyano earlier this week, will not be available for his La Liga match at Alaves on Saturday with his assistant David Bettoni taking over.

Oni Bettoni: “I support the boss and I give him information. But when it comes to making decisions, I’m just here to help. Tomorrow he will not be with us physically, but he will be with us. during the game to support the players, to give their energy and to help us all. “pic.twitter.com/zG4u49I5ba

– Real Madrid CF 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 22, 2021

Real are second in the league table, seven points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid, who have a match in hand.

Eden Hazard, midfielder Casemiro and defender Eder Militao also tested positive earlier this season.

(REUTERS)