Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema will be tried for trial in a case linked to a sex bond with his former teammate in France Mathieu Valbuena, French prosecutors said on Thursday.

Benzema, 33, who has not been selected for his country since the deal surfaced in 2015, is accused of paying individuals to extort money from Valbuena by threatening to make the video public.

The French attacker claims that a policeman used dishonest methods to drag him into the store.

Valbuena, who now plays for the Greek club Olympiakos, received a call from an extortionist who threatened to release the video and contacted the police.

Benzema has scored 261 goals for Real since joining the Spanish giants in 2009.

He and Valbuena were international teammates at the time of the deal and were in the French squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

But neither Benzema nor Valbuena were chosen by coach Didier Deschamps for the European Championship 2016 final at home, where France was beaten in the final by Portugal.

