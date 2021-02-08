Rescuers are searching for missing after the glacier releases the flood in the Indian Himalayas

Fourteen people were confirmed dead on Monday after a piece of glacier unleashed and unleashed a devastating flash flood in India, officials said.

Hundreds of military personnel were deployed in the Indian Himalayas to help find at least 125 people who could not be accounted for after part of a glacier broke loose and started a stream of water, rock and dust in a mountain valley.

Sunday’s violent rise swept away a small hydroelectric project called Rishiganga and damaged a major one further downstream.

Most of those missing were people who worked on the two projects, one of the many that the government has built deep in the mountains of the Uttarakhand state as part of a development drive.

Rescue workers focused on a 2.5 km long tunnel where workers thought they were trapped.

Vivek Pandey, a spokesman for the Indo-Tibetan border police force, said 30-35 workers were believed to be in the tunnel and that rescuers tried to open their mouths and enter.

There had been no voice contact yet with anyone in the tunnel, said another official.

On Sunday, 12 people were rescued from another tunnel.

Videos on social media showed water flowing through a small pond, washing away construction equipment and sending down small bridges.

“Everything was swept away, people, livestock and trees,” Sangram Singh Rawat, a former Raini councilor closest to the glacier, told local media.

About 400 soldiers have been deployed to the site in the distant mountains, state officials said.

“We expect operations to continue for the next 24 to 48 hours,” said Satya Pradhan, chief of the National Disaster Response Force.

