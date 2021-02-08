Romanian opera star Gheorghiu performing for New York Met musicians

Romanian soprano Angela Gheorghiu has announced that she will borrow her voice to help musicians at the New York Metropolitan Opera (Met), deprived of their pay due to virus-related cancellations of their shows.

“On February 21, through the wonders of technology, I will perform Dvorak’s” Song to the Moon “and Anton Pann’s” Tatal Nostru “(Our Father) in a special arrangement by (the composer) Andrei Tudor,” she wrote on Facebook late Sunday.

Considered one of the world’s greatest opera singers, Gheorghiu, 55, will perform in Bucharest with pianist Alexandru Petrovici, to the accompaniment of the Met Orchestra from New York.

Tickets for the show, which can be viewed online, have sold for $ 15 (€ 12.5).

Gheorghiu said the revenue would “benefit over 150 Met musicians in need”.

In an interview with the Romanian channel Digi24, Gheorghiu said that the musicians “had not received their salaries in a year and were in a very difficult situation”.

The soprano rejected the term “charity concert” and stressed that she felt a “human and professional need” to support the cause.

“An artist is important only with his artistic family,” she said. “Without an orchestra or choir, we can do nothing.”

Gheorghiu will play for the occasion in Bucharest’s elegant Athenaeum Concert Hall, built by French architect Albert Galleron and inaugurated in 1888.

“This is my cathedral,” Gheorghiu said of the arena, recalling that she gave her first reason there at the age of 17.

Met’s boss Peter Gelb told AFP in September that his institution was going through “the most difficult period” in 137 years of existence.

The last eight weeks of the 2019-20 season and the entire following have been suspended, which is expected to lead to a deficit of $ 154 million.

