Russia recalls US ambassador after Biden threatened sanctions for electoral mix

Russia recalled its ambassador to the United States in Moscow for talks on the future of US-Russia ties on Wednesday, shortly after President Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin would “pay a price” for the alleged electoral mix.

Russia said it had called its Washington ambassador to Moscow for talks on its ties with the United States, but stressed that it wanted to prevent an “irreversible deterioration” in relations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s announcement came after US President Joe Biden said Russia would “pay a price” for interfering in US elections and he agreed with the assessment that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a “killer”.

“The Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, has been invited to come to Moscow for consultations aimed at analyzing what to do and where to go in terms of ties with the United States,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. said in a statement.

Zakharova said the most important thing for Moscow was to decide how to repair Russian-American ties “which have been mainly driven by Washington in a dead end in recent years”.

She said Russia was interested in preventing the “irreversible deterioration of bilateral relations if the Americans understood the risks involved”.

The Foreign Ministry did not refer to Biden’s comments on Putin, but said Moscow wanted to analyze the results of Biden’s first 100 days in office.

‘He will pay a price’

In an interview with ABC News aired on Wednesday, Biden was asked about a declassified US intelligence report that said Putin was trying to damage his candidacy in the November 2020 election and promote his rival Donald Trump.

“He will pay a price,” said the 78-year-old Biden.

Asked if he thought Putin, who has been accused of poisoning political opponents, was a “killer”, Biden said: “I do.”

The statement marked a stark contrast to Trump’s steadfast refusal to say anything negative about the Russian president.

Also on Wednesday, the US government announced that it would increase the export restrictions imposed on Russia earlier this month as punishment for the poisoning of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The new measures, which come into force on Thursday, prevent exports to Russia of more items controlled for national security reasons, including certain technologies, software and parts, the Ministry of Trade said.

( Jowharwith AFP)