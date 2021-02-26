Russians living abroad travel to Moscow to get Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine

Thirty-seven countries will now receive Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19, and Russian authorities have applied to the European Medicines Agency for approval in the EU. But some Russians living abroad and international students in Moscow choose to get jab at the source. FRANCE 24’s team reports.

Azeem Samdanee is studying at Moscow University of Economics. Originally from Bangladesh, he just received his second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine.

“It was the first Covid vaccine in the world and I think it is very good,” he told FRANCE 24.

But it is not easy for foreigners to enter the country, as Russia’s borders are still partially closed. Most of those who come to Moscow for jab are Russian.

In Germany, the vaccination process takes a year or more. I did not even have my Russian passport with me here and I was vaccinated in five minutes, “Alina Drobyshevskaya, who had returned to Russia from Germany, told FRANCE 24. She said she hoped the German authorities would accept her Russian vaccination. certificate.

Only Russians have the official right to receive Sputnik V in Russia, but the rule does not apply. Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that the vaccine will soon conquer the European market as well.

Click on the player to see the full report.